22-year-old man dies after Fairfield shooting

A 22-year-old man was killed in the shooting.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Fairfield Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from Fairfield Police, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Grande Circle.

Officers say, when they arrived they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Fairfield Police say it appears the man who died contacted a group of people and an altercation occurred which lead to the deadly shooting. The Investigation Bureau is looking into whether this incident is gang-related but says they have no information to indicate either way at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.

