Suspect in deadly Fairfield stabbing arrested in Lassen County

Authorities had been trying to find the suspect since October 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A months long search for a Fairfield homicide suspect came to an end in Lassen County.

According to police, Milton O'Neal has been on the run from Fairfield Police Department since October of 2022, when authorities made him a person of interest in a deadly stabbing.

The stabbing happened along Jefferson Street and resulted in the death of a man that police believe O'Neal knew.

O'Neal was believed to have been hiding in Lassen County to avoid being arrested, according to the Lassen County Sheriff's Office.

He was found after a deputy responded to a medical aid type call at home in Herlong on April 3. The sheriff's office said the deputy made contact with a man matching O'Neal's description, and despite O'Neal allegedly giving a false name and birthdate, the deputy was able to detain and identify him not long afterward.

He was arrested and taken to the county jail where he was arrested on two separate warrants.

WATCH ALSO: