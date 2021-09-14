Family argument led to fatal shooting that left three dead in Pine Grove, deputies say

The Amador County Sheriff's Office said the shooting came after an argument between a father and a son near the 21000 block of Homestead Road on Sept. 8.

PINE GROVE, Calif. — A suspect connected to the shooting deaths of two victims in Pine Grove on Sept. 8 was identified by the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

William Henry Dyer Jr., 46, was one of the people found dead inside the home. Sheriff's officials said he died by suicide.

William Henry Dyer Sr., 75, and Cheryl Dyer, 77, were identified by the sheriff's office as the two shooting victims.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office initially said a 45-year-old woman told deputies she saw her 46-year-old boyfriend shoot his father. She also told them she found three people inside the home and fled after witnessing the shooting.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office did not say what the argument was.