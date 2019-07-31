GILROY, Calif. — The Gilroy community is grieving and starting the healing process two days after a gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three people and injuring several others.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office set up what's called a "Family Assistance Center" inside Rucker Elementary School, designed to help anyone who was at the festival the night of the shooting.

"The people in Gilroy... are strong and resilient but many of them could use some help. that might be information. That might be a cooler or a jacket that they left behind during the chaos of this shooting," said Jeff Rosen, Santa Clara County District Attorney.

While roadside memorials grow outside of the Garlic Festival entrance, Rosen teamed up with the American Red Cross, the FBI and Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services to turn the elementary school into a safe zone for families affected by the Gilroy shooting.

"It could be help filling out forms for different kinds of assistance. They may need a counselor to speak with and that's why we're here," Rosen said.

Services being offered range include grief counselors, emotional support, help filing claims for state funds for medical or counseling bills and other assistance for victims and their families.

They are also providing referrals to other agencies or providers for medical and counseling needs. As of Tuesday afternoon, about a dozen people had gone through the assistance center, so far.

"We have people walking in in different stages and that's a completely normal feeling to have. There's no right way to respond to a tragedy like this. People grieve and cope in different ways and we support that, so we just want people to know that there is resources and people to talk to that are available," Sylvia Mata, supervisor of the victim's services unit at the DA's office said.

To help people warm up to the idea of seeking help, the center will also have support dogs on hand all week. The dogs are used in court and during tough interviews over in Monterey County.

"It's very difficult, sometimes in a difficult situation when you're interviewing children and adults when they're in court, to gain their trust and sometimes cooperation. But you walk in with a dog and immediately you've won half the battle," Pamela Patterson, a victim program manager with the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said.

This Family Assistance Center is open every day this week through Friday. They are open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 325 Santa Clara Avenue in Gilroy.

