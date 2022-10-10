x
Crime

Family Dollar employee shot multiple times in armed robbery, Escalon police say

The suspect took off in a small early 2000's gray hatchback sedan that was last seen westbound on Highway 120.

ESCALON, Calif. — A search is underway for the man suspected of shooting a Family Dollar employee in Escalon, police said Monday.

The Escalon Police Department said officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Family Dollar along Jackson Avenue around 6:35 p.m.

Police said one of the employees was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Few details surrounding the shooting have currently been released.

However, police released a photo of the suspect, described as a Black man standing at about 5'8" with a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. The suspect took off in a small early 2000's gray hatchback sedan that was last seen westbound on Highway 120.

Anyone with information can call Escalon Police Department at 209-838-7093.

Credit: Escalon Police Department
Escalon police said they are investigating an armed robbery where an employee was shot multiple times.

