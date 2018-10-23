In 1998, Nathan Ramazzini, then 16-years-old, was convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole for brutally beating and stabbing his friend Erik Ingebretsen to death.

In 2013, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 9 into law. The law gives a second chance to people who were under the age of 18 at the time of their crime, and sentenced to life without parole. Those convicted can ask the court for a new sentencing hearing and have an opportunity to get paroled.

Ingebretsen's family says this law is a big mistake. They also say they do not believe Ramazzini has been rehabilitated.

Ramazzini has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, October 23.

An online petition to keep him in prison has collected almost 2,000 signatures. Ingebretsen's family tells ABC10 they plan to show the petition to a judge during the hearing.

