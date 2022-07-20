Family identifies Quiana Noble as teen killed in Stockton shooting

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Quiana Noble Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Family members identified the victim in a deadly Stockton shooting as Quiana Noble, 21.

Noble, described by police as 20 but by family as 21, was killed in a shooting at Albany Drive and Astor Drive Tuesday evening. Police said a 16-year-old boy and a unknown man met up with her and another woman in the area Tuesday evening.

The two men are accused of shooting at the two women, injuring Noble and causing her to die.

The 16-year-old boy was also hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was ultimately arrested and is facing charges in connection to Noble's death. Police said the other man left the scene and hasn't been found at this time.

Noble's death marks the 30th homicide of the year for Stockton.

Stockton Crime in Context

The increase in homicide cases in Stockton during the early months of 2022 came on the heels of a decline in 2021, where police reported fewer homicides ending the year with a total of 38 cases.

While that’s not the lowest number the department has dealt with in the past 12 years, it is below the annual average of 40 homicide cases per year since 1995.

In response to the rise in homicides, community groups held prayer vigils and outreach events meant to unite Stockton residents against violence.

Activists have called on the community to show up to such events and work with local organizations such as Advance Peace, Faith in the Valley, Lighthouse of the Valley and the Office of Violence Prevention to discourage crime and help impacted communities heal.

Click here for a map of crime statistics.

In an interview with ABC10 in March, Stockton City Manager Harry Black said the Stockton Police Department is trying to prevent more deaths by working more on intelligence gathering and cooperating with federal partners such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshall's Service.

The city is also working to improve its crime prevention, intervention and fighting strategy, Black said. Representatives with the city's Office of Violence Prevention are working to be more present in communities impacted by crime. The office's 'peacekeepers program' places mediators and mentors in high crime areas.

Watch the full interview: Stockton City Manager Harry Black talks recent crime in the city | Extended Interview



WATCH ALSO: