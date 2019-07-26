STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a Stockton teenager is mourning the loss of their son who was shot at a party Saturday night on the 1600 block of Paloma avenue in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Vargas succumbed to his injuries at the hospital early Sunday morning. Authorities are still looking for the person who shot Vargas.

"We will not stop fighting," said Sophia Vargas, Joel's mother. "The person who did this – he needs to pay for this. Joel did not deserve this."

The Vargas family is seeking justice for their son and pleading for anyone who witnessed something at the party, to please call police.

Joel's parents told ABC10 he was a hard worker who always made time to be with his big family. The 19-year-old was the youngest of five boys, and an older brother to his 12-year-old sister, Natalie.

"The bond between all of my children is like no other, but the bond between him and his little sister was something special," explained Jesse Vargas, Joel's father.

Joel graduated from Cesar Chavez High School in 2018 and worked as a machine operator at O-G Packing in Stockton.

"He was a worker. He had been on graveyards. He graduated. He was only 19," Jesse said. "He had no enemies. He had never been in a fight his whole life."

Sophia said her family is strong, but they will never be the same without their "sweet baby boy".

"His death is not going to be in vain," she added. "Something good has to come out of this. Our streets have to be better."

Officials said there were more than 100 people at the party. They are asking for anyone who saw something to please give them a call. Anyone with information is asked to call (209) 468-4400. You can also remain anonymous by calling (209) 946-0600.

