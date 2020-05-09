Family of man killed by Vallejo police to get nearly $6 million

Vallejo agreed to pay $5.7 million to the family of a Black man who was shot and killed by a police officer because he was riding a bicycle without a headlamp.

VALLEJO, Calif. — The San Francisco Bay Area city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $5.7 million to the family of a Black man who was shot and killed in 2018 by a police officer who stopped him because he was riding a bicycle without a headlamp.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports 33-year-old Ronell Foster was pursued by Officer Ryan McMahon. McMahon told investigators Foster grabbed his flashlight and tried to strike him during a physical altercation, prompting him to open fire.

A report from the Solano County district attorney's office back in January 2020 said McMahon was justified in using deadly force against Foster.

Foster’s family filed suit against McMahon and the city after prosecutors cleared him of any wrongdoing in the case.