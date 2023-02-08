'We are hurting': Family, officials seeks help to find driver suspected of killing woman in North Highlands hit and run

Shanese Bradshaw was killed in a hit and run crash on Watt and Orange Grove avenues in North Highlands July 26 around 9 p.m.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A grieving family and the California Highway Patrol are asking for the public's help in finding a car and driver who took the life of a 25-year-old woman.

Her family, living in Fresno, is now begging anyone with information to come forward while they remember their loved one and care for her 5-year-old daughter.

“It’s hurting our family deeply,” said Exzetta Massey, Shanese’s mother. "A lot of people love her. She was really loved, and my daughter was a family person."

Her mother says while Shanese died Wednesday, she was notified Friday.

“She calls her family members and she shares locations and everything. When we couldn't share, or find her location and when we noticed that her location was off and she wasn't answering the phone. I knew something was wrong there," said Massey.

Her brother and other siblings are stepping in to raise their niece.

“Her daughter is left with me. I just have my own, only son and now I have to make sure my niece is straight,” her brother said. “It’s a lot with me being the only man [in the family]... It’s hard for me to be strong because that’s my sister.”

Her family remembers Shanese for her sense of humor and generosity and ask whoever was driving the car that night to turn themselves in.

“This will never bring Shanese back. Whoever you are, wherever you are, turn yourself in. Her baby is hurting. We are hurting. Our family is hurting, her mom, her baby. We just want justice. We don't want nothing more, nothing less,” said another family member.

CHP officials say a black 2011 Lexus GS350 with the license plate number 9ELX700 with damage to the right side, including missing the right side mirror is the suspected car in this case.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or sees this vehicle is asked to call investigators at (916) 861-1300 or (916) 861-2300.

