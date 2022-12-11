Family pleads for answers after 19-year-old shot, killed in Stockton

Sauci Haywood was shot and killed in Stockton at the end of August. His family says there have been no updates on his death.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A family is calling for justice after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Stockton just over two months ago.

Having received little information about what happened to her son, the mother of 19-year-old Sauci Haywood is still hoping someone may come forward with information about what happened to her son.

"I need some kind of justice. I need some kind of answers," said Sundae, Haywood's mother. "I don't know what happened to my child."

Now, more than 75 days since he was killed, the circumstances surrounding his death are still a mystery.

"His life was stolen, stolen from us. The holidays coming," said Alonzo, the victims uncle. "Young man, wasn't into any gangs or nothing."

Stockton Police said on the morning of Aug. 27, first responders found Haywood laying in road with a gunshot wound around the 6200 block of Porterfield Court. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

"Seeing my son laying there on that ground of his passing, there were a lot of people out there, so I know someone in Porterfield Court saw something," said Sundae.

"That person, if they did my grandson like that, they're gonna do someone else the same," said Dorothy, the victim's grandmother. "I miss him dearly and it's hard to lose a grandchild or a child and that was my baby."

The family said Haywood had just moved to Stockton from Antioch and turned 19 about a month before his death.

"Just got his first apartment, just graduated high school and then this tragically happened to him," said Meshari, Haywood's sister.

Sundae says her son was a loving kid who loved to cook, loved his family and wants people to remember him like that.

The family now hopes someone who knows something will come forward.

"I'm crying out as a parent, I know there's a lot of parents that're out there that lost kids in Stockton, that are trying to get answers for their kids," said Sundae.

Haywood’s mother said she hasn’t got many answers from police.

Stockton police tell ABC10 the motive is still unknown and no arrests have been made.

Those who have any information about what happened to Haywood are encouraged to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Watch more from ABC10: Video shows moments before young Ceres father was killed in home invasion