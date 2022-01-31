Man dies after pickup truck overturns several times along Highway 120

The car turned, slid off the roadway and overturned several times, police said. Once officers arrived to the scene, they found the driver dead.

SONORA, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol said one man is dead after his pickup truck overturned several times on Highway 120 west of Sonora.

According to CHP Sonora, early Sunday morning, a man between 30 to 40 years old was driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Highway 120 around Tulloch Dam Road.

CHP says the driver let his car travel to the left of the roadway for unknown reasons. The car turned and slid off the roadway, overturning several times. The truck stopped in the median strip of the road.

CHP Sonora officers responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m. Once they arrived, officers found the driver of the truck dead. CHP said that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

CHP Sonora advises those who have any information regarding this crash to contact the Sonora Area CHP office at (209) 984-3944.

