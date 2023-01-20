x
Fatal hit-and-run suspect arrested after death of 13-year-old

Marysville police say they suspect 23-year-old resident Justin Preston of hitting a vehicle transporting two teenagers — one of whom was killed.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A 13-year-old was killed and a 15-year-old was injured after Marysville police say their vehicle was struck by a driver Saturday.

The accident happened near the 1900 block of B Street. Police were able to locate the vehicle involved in the accident Thursday and took 23-year-old Justin Preston into custody, according to officials.

He was booked into jail by Yuba County Sheriff's officials on a felony count of hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death.

Alcohol and drugs were not determined to be a factor in the incident.

