Woman dead after hit and run in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a hit and run that left one woman dead in Sacramento.

Authorities said the deadly hit and run happened at Folsom Boulevard and Julliard Drive. They got the call for the incident around 6:55 p.m.

Sacramento police said the woman was a pedestrian and was found lying in the street with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said the involved vehicle drove away from the area before officers arrived.

No suspect description is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

