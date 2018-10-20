Davis police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

Around 7 a.m. officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on the 900 block of F Street in Davis.

Authorities say that the incident involved a 29-year-old female shooting a 35-year-old male. Police say that the two knew each other, however the nature of their relationship is currently under investigation.

No road closures are in place, but, the location is being treated as an active crime scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

