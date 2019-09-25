SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homicide detectives are on the scene of a deadly shooting in the Meadowview area, Sacramento Police confirmed.

Officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of 68th Avenue, near the intersection of Amherst Street. When police arrived they said they found one person shot to death.

The incident is being treated as a homicide, police said. Police do not currently have a description of the shooter. Officers are canvassing the neighborhood.

Police have closed 68th Avenue, from Amherst Street to Putnam Way, and 15th Street, from 68th Avenue to 66th Street, as detectives investigate.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

