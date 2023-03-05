Montoya was found dead by his parents early Sunday morning. Investigators believe the Johnson family tracked down a man they believe was “banging on their motorhome ” they were living in and preceded to stab him to death. Shauna Renay Montoya found her 37-year-old son Nathaniel “Alex” Montoya beaten and stabbed and called 911. “I heard a ruckus and didn’t understand it was my own son. When I ran outside it was my son. My husband and I rendered CPR and my son bled to death,” Montoya said. Investigators responded to that 911 call on East End Street Northwest in Olympia just before 2 a.m.

According to court documents, investigators found black and white surveillance video that captured shadowy figures and an RV that was later determined to be registered to Steven Johnson.



Two days later, a sheriff’s deputy in Vancouver, Wash. found the van, the owner told them he had just bought it from a man and his son earlier that day. Later that same day investigators find all four Johnson men walking just blocks from where the RV was sold.



All four Johnson County men faced a judge separately in Thurston County court. Michel Johnson broke down in tears.



Michael Johnson in court documents admitted to investigators that his brother Kevin stabbed Montoya. Matthew Johnson also told the arresting officers that “Kevin said he saw a gun in Montoya’s waistband" and stabbed him with a knife.



Kevin also broke down in the courtroom – he’s held on suspicion of second-degree murder and so is his father. The two remaining brothers Michael Johnson is held on tampering with physical evidence, his brother Matthew is also held on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence and rendering criminal assistance in the first degree.



The mother of their alleged victim – was there in court in person and chose to address the court at each suspect's first appearance.



“I want this person to know that I found Alex. My only son in the street left without assistance without help stabbed to death for no reason,” she continued.