Father, step-mother face murder charges after the death of Roman Lopez

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The father and stepmother of 11-year-old Roman Lopez are now facing murder charges after his death, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney's Office.

The father, Jordan Piper, 36, and step-mother, Lindsey Piper, 38, were charged with multiple criminal counts of child abuse, poisoning and torture in February. They are now facing murder charges as well.

Roman Lopez was reported missing from his Placerville home, where his family just moved, on Jan. 11, 2020. He was later found dead.

Police initially investigated the case as a suspicious death. During a search of the family's home, police did not find anything but during a second search, investigators found Roman Lopez dead inside of a storage bin in the basement.

Roman Lopez's mother, Rochelle Lopez, didn't see her son in more than two years after a custody agreement with the father fell apart. She died on April 4.

Both Jordan Piper and Lindsey Piper are scheduled for a hearing on Nov. 19.

