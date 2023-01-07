FBI helps Sacramento County recover 2 juveniles in sex trafficking operation

'Operation Cross Country,' run by the FBI in collaboration with agencies like Sacramento County, helped locate 200 sex trafficking survivors nationwide in July.

SACRAMENTO, California — Sacramento County's human trafficking task force recovered two minors who fell victim to child sex trafficking with the help of the FBI's 'Operation Cross Country'.

As part of a larger nationwide law enforcement operation, the FBI worked with Sacramento County to not only recover sex trafficking survivors—but also identify the traffickers themselves.

Five sex trafficking 'exploiters' were arrested while two others were identified. More than one dozen adult human trafficking victims were uncovered as well.

The nationwide operation netted a total of 68 suspected child sex predators and human trafficking suspects.

A total of 59 actively missing children were also recovered in the nationwide operation.