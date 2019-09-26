SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Federal officials found insufficient evidence to support a criminal civil rights charge against the Sacramento Police Department's officers involved in the deadly shooting of Stephon Clark.

U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott and FBI agent Sean Ragan said Thursday that they have closed their investigation into the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark.

Police Chief Daniel Hahn said that the officers involved in the case will return to full and active duty.

“This incident has been thoroughly investigated by law enforcement agencies at the local, state and federal levels," Hahn said. "Every one of these independent examinations has reached the same finding – the use of deadly force in this case was lawful."

RELATED: COMPLETE COVERAGE: Shooting death of Stephon Clark and aftermath

Since the shooting occurred in March 2018, Sacramento County District Attorney's and the California Attorney General determined not to pursue criminal charges against the officers.

Clark was shot seven times on March 18, 2018, and his killing prompted protests in Sacramento and across the U.S. Police said Clark was facing officers when he was killed, moving forward with his arms extended and an object in his hands. Officers said they thought Clark had a gun, but they only found his cell phone.

In March 2019, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced during a press conference that Sacramento Police Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet did not break any laws in the deadly shooting.

"There's no question that a human being died," Schubert said during the press conference. "But when we look at the facts and the law, and we follow our ethical responsibilities, the answer to that question is no. And as a result, we will not charge these officers with any criminal liability related to the shooting death and the use of force on Stephon Clark."

With the conclusion of the FBI's investigation, the Sacramento Police Department has released all documentation related to the investigation on their website. They have also released all videos related to their Stephon Clark investigation.

RELATED:

WATCH MORE: RAW VIDEO: Police release footage from fatal Stephon Clark shooting