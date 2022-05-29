Fiesta Days shut down after person shot in Vacaville

Police are asking people to avoid the area and find locations away from Andrews Park to reunite with friends or family.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A Vacaville festival was shut down after a person was shot Sunday.

Few details regarding the shooting have been released at this time, however, the Vacaville Police Department said the person's wound was not life threatening.

The incident is under investigation, and no additional details were released. It's not clear where exactly the shooting happened. ABC10 has an inquiry out to the Vacaville Police Department, but the message was not immediately returned.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and find locations away from the park to reunite with friends or family.

The festival had just made its big return to Vacaville after being sidelined for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 65th annual event shines a light on Spanish and Mexican heritage and also hosts a carnival, music and food vendors.

ABC10 reached out to Fiesta Days but the inquiry was not immediately returned.

On their Facebook page, the festival said they will be reopening Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

