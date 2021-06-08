Fire at Sutter's Landing started by homeless man attempting to heat pizza

Fire officials say a man was attempting to heat up a pizza by burning napkins, when the winds picked up and carried some of those napkins to an area with dry brush.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Firefighters were busy knocking down a grass fire burning alongside Business 80 at Sutter’s Landing, early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out to the fire around 3:30 a.m. Because of its location, firefighters fought the fire on two fronts – one in Sutter’s Landing and another along the shoulder of Business 80, Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade told ABC10.

The fire was determined to have originated at a homeless encampment in the area. According to Wade, a man was attempting to heat up a pizza by burning napkins. The winds picked up and carried some of those napkins to an area with dry brush and that's what ignited the grass fire.

The homeless man, who has not yet been identified, is not facing any charges from the fire department, but officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) called to the scene did arrest him after learning that he had an outstanding felony warrant.

There was no damage to any buildings in the area and no one was injured by the fire.

This is at least the fourth confirmed fire started near a homeless encampment. According to Sacramento Fire officials, the first three fires burned approximately 165 acres of land. Two of the fires were started at encampments near Cal Expo.

