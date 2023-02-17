Police were able to take a suspect hiding in a tree into custody after more than two hours of negotiation.

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department has released dashcam video of suspects nearly missing an oncoming train while fleeing from police last week.

Officers responded to the Coastal Farm & Supply at around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 9 after an employee called 911, according to Auburn police. The employee reported a person threatened them with a gun and gave police a description of the suspect and their vehicle.

Police said once officers arrived at the scene, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.

Two police officers traveling west on 15th St. SW stopped at a railroad crossing because of an oncoming train. One of the officers’ dashcam captured the suspect’s vehicle jumping the track, breaking the crossing arms and nearly missing the oncoming train.

Police pursued the vehicle into Pacific where the vehicle was found in an apartment complex parking lot. Police said two suspects fled from the vehicle on foot and one was found hiding nearby in a tree.

After nearly two hours of negotiation, police were able to take the suspect into custody without incident on suspicion of first-degree robbery.