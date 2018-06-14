The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday who called them to see if they could test his “bad” methamphetamine after having an adverse reaction to the drug.

Douglas Peter Kelly, 49, of Hawthorne, was charged with possession of meth and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Kelly found himself in a situation where he bought some drugs and he had a “bad reaction” after smoking it.

He had a “violent reaction” after smoking the drug and told detectives he wanted the substance tested because he wanted to “press charges” on the person who sold him the wrong narcotic.

“In an effort to ensure the quality of the drug the suspect purchased, detectives told Kelly if he came to the sheriff’s office they could test the narcotic he purchased,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “Kelly drove to the sheriff’s office and handed detectives a clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the drug Kelly intended to purchase.”

Kelly was then promptly arrested and booked into jail.

