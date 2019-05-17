TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman is accused of threatening to "shoot everyone" at the nearest elementary school.

This week, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office claims Juliana Joy Cote, 26, made a public Facebook post that included a photo of a small, fake firearm and threatened violence. Deputies were told about the post and went to Cote's home to interview her. During that conversation, deputies say she admitted to making the post.

Authorities say she lives near Egypt Lake Elementary School.

Deputies say Cote was arrested for making written threats to commit a mass shooting or terrorism. She was taken to the Falkenburg Road Jail.

