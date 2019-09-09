ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Editor’s note: the photo above is a previous mugshot, he’s not in custody, police said.

A Florissant man who is not in custody is facing several rape charges in six different cases.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the girls victimized by Yocco were known to him at the times of the incidents, which occurred between Nov. 17, 2016 and July 3, 2018. Police said Yocco found all the girls on Snapchat.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Dominic Yocco, 19, is facing four counts of first-degree rape, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree rape, and one count of statutory first-degree rape.

A 16-year-old girl said Yocco had sex with her without her consent on two separate occasions, according to court documents. He held her down, slapped her and had a gun nearby. He also hit her in the face.

A 14-year-old girl said Yocco had sex with her when she was unconscious and said he hit and pinched her.

A 13-year-old and 15-year-old said Yocco had sex with them when they were unconscious.

Two other 15-year-olds said Yocco had sex with them without their consent.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons conducted the investigation and presented the case to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office where the chargers were issued.

Police are asking if anyone believes they may have been victimized by Yocco to call detectives at 314-615-5400.

