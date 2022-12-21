Folsom police investigating possible connection to alleged jewelry theft scam

Police said the scam has happened in various neighborhoods throughout the city.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department is investigating a possible connection to an alleged jewelry theft scam that hit neighborhoods throughout the city.

Folsom police said the scam involves a woman with an Eastern European accent talking with the victim, telling them it was her birthday and putting fake jewelry on the victim while removing the victim's authentic jewelry. According to police, the thefts are done with sleight of hand and have not become violent.

The suspects use a vehicle to get around, and there have been reports of roughly two four occupants inside it, both male and female, during the crime.

Police said they responded to a call last week that was possibly related to the scam, where three women were trying to sell jewelry to people. One of the women was arrested for identity theft-related charges.

Anyone who has been a victim or recognizes the individuals or the vehicle can contact Detective Justin Cain at jcain@folsom.ca.us.

