Folsom launches online crime reporting system

The Folsom Police Department Citizens Online Police Reporting System allows residents to submit a police report immediately and print a free copy of the report.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Police Department announced the launch of their online crime reporting system, Thursday.

The Folsom Police Department Citizens Online Police Reporting System (COPRS) allows residents to submit a police report immediately and print a free copy of the report, according to the announcement.

Citizens must ensure the following when filing an online citizen police report:

It is not an immediate emergency

The incident occurred within the Folsom Police Department City limits

There are no known suspects

The incident did not occur on a state freeway

Police say the online crime reporting system is up and running to report incidents including theft, property damage, harassing phone calls, lost property and fraud.

Folsom Police provided a few examples include identity theft, lost property, vandalism and harassing phone calls.

After submitting the report, you will receive a police report case number and the ability to print a copy of the report for your records.

All cases filed using the new system will be reviewed. Upon review, if further investigation of the case is needed, Folsom Police may contact the person who filed the report.

Filing a false police report is a crime.

Folsom Police Department urges residents to not use this system to report emergencies or crimes in progress. Residents must still call or text 9-1-1 for those specific situations.

More information about the COPRS system can be found HERE.