FOLSOM, Calif — The Folsom Police Department is crediting residents with helping the police catch three people who were allegedly breaking into unlocked cars.

According to a press release from the Folsom Police Department, around 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, a Folsom resident heard a car alarm go off and called 911 after he saw a person walk away and got into a car. The officer found the car and arrested the driver, David Hennessy, 42, of Sacramento.

However, as officers searched the area, another resident about a half-mile away, reported he saw a man rummaging through a car. The resident said a woman was also with him.

Officers found the two, Casey James Schmidt, 26, and Marissa Marie Lopez, 39, both from Sacramento, and believe they were with Henessy in his car earlier.

Folsom Police arrested and booked all three suspects in the Sacramento County Jail for:

Schmidt was booked for burglary, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, prowling and violation of probation.

Hennessy was booked for conspiracy, prowling and violation of probation.

Lopez was booked for conspiracy and prowling.

