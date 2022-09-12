WATCH: Folsom Police Mounted Unit chases suspects accused of stealing from outlet mall

Well, you don't see that every day! Last Friday afternoon (12/9/22), while out patrolling the Folsom Outlets, two members of the Folsom Police Department Mounted Unit discovered a trio who had allegedly stolen armfuls of clothing from one of the stores. The Mounted officers were able to chase the suspects and guide other police officers to their location. Through the course of their investigation, the officers on scene determined that the suspects had stolen from other stores and located over $10,000 worth of merchandise from at least two stores. As a result of the pursuit and investigation, Damon Hooker, 27, of Sacramento, and Rodney Moultrie, 22, of Folsom were arrested and booked into the Sacramento County jail on charges of Grand Theft, Organized Retail Theft and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime. Detectives are following leads to identify and locate the third suspect. Folsom Police Department's Mounted Unit regularly conducts holiday patrols in busy shopping centers to help deter theft. The Folsom Police Department could not have not have successfully responded to this crime without the help of numerous citizens who pointed where the suspects had run and without the help of STAR, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, who spotted one of the suspects hiding in a nearby field. #thankyou #InformedFolsom #shopliftersbeware #mountedunitresponse #horses #holidaypatrol Folsom Police Mounted Patrol Officers Association