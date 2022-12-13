Vacation home checks now available from Folsom Police Department

Residents must provide at least 72 hours advance notice before the first day of the requested vacation check and are limited to 30 days in duration.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Police Department is now offering free vacation checks through the department's Citizens Assisting Public Safety (CAPS) volunteers.

This is a free service and residents must live within the city limits of Folsom to sign up and request a Vacation Check.

“The service deters would-be robbers during the busy travel season and provides residents extra protection and peace of mind,” said the city of Folsom on their website. “As often as once a day, a police department volunteer will walk the perimeter of the home, check doors and windows to make sure they are locked and remove any papers or packages that are a tell-tale sign that the resident is not home.”

However, there are some requirements that include:

Residents providing at least 72 hours advance notice before the first day of the requested vacation check

Vacation Checks being limited to 30 days in duration

Vacation Checks only being conducted on a residential property where no one will be home during the property owner's absence

Vacation Checks not being conducted on residential properties for sale, including those under contract

Folsom police also stress these Vacation Checks do not replace good security measures. Residents must still ensure all doors and windows are locked and secured. Residents should also plan to have someone available to collect mail, newspapers or packages that may be delivered while no one is home.

For questions regarding CAPS Vacation Checks, please call 916-461-6516 or email jhess@folsom.ca.us

