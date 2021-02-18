Police: Man who falsely claimed to be victim of racially-motivated attack cited for sexual battery

Hours before a man falsely claimed to be the victim of a racially-motivated attack, witnesses claim he sexually assaulted an unconscious woman, police say.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A man who falsely claimed to have been a victim of a racially-motivated attack has been cited for sexual battery as a result of that investigation, police in Folsom said Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Folsom Police, on January 9th, 25-year-old Romey Kang reported being attacked and days later told police that the attack was racially motivated.

Folsom Police say, due to a lack of information from Kang, they were left to piece together where he had been and what had happened. Surveillance footage was found and officers determined Kang was injured due to a fall. No assault or racially-motivated attack actually took place, police say.

Folsom Police say while investigating the alleged attack, detectives were contacted by a witness who said they saw Kang sexually assault a woman hours before he told police he was attacked.

The witness said the assault happened around 7:30 p.m. on an outdoor patio of a business on Sutter Street on January 8, hours before Kang would later call police for help, police said.

Folsom police say they contacted more witnesses of the alleged assault and the victim, who was unconscious when the assault occurred. After talking to more people, and gathering evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Kang.

On Wednesday, officers issued Kang a citation for sexual battery. Police say the citation was issued because Kang was not fit for incarceration due to the injuries he sustained from the January 8 fall.

Detectives believe there may be more witnesses to the alleged sexual assault. Any witnesses are asked to contact Detective Mendenhall at bmendenhall@folsom.ca.us.