Man taken to hospital for apparent stab wounds after fight among homeless in Folsom

Police said there's no threat to public safety.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — A man was taken to a hospital for apparent stab wounds after fight among homeless people in Folsom Monday morning.

Folsom Police Department got calls about a man walking along Riley Street near Oak Avenue with blood on his clothes around 7 a.m. After first responders arrived, they took him to a hospital for what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

According to police, there was a fight at Livermore Park overnight between a group of homeless people before the reports about the man came in.

Police said there's no threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH ALSO: