Man taken to hospital for apparent stab wounds after fight among homeless in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — A man was taken to a hospital for apparent stab wounds after fight among homeless people in Folsom Monday morning.
Folsom Police Department got calls about a man walking along Riley Street near Oak Avenue with blood on his clothes around 7 a.m. After first responders arrived, they took him to a hospital for what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.
According to police, there was a fight at Livermore Park overnight between a group of homeless people before the reports about the man came in.
Police said there's no threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing.
