x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man taken to hospital for apparent stab wounds after fight among homeless in Folsom

Police said there's no threat to public safety.

More Videos

FOLSOM, Calif. — A man was taken to a hospital for apparent stab wounds after fight among homeless people in Folsom Monday morning.

Folsom Police Department got calls about a man walking along Riley Street near Oak Avenue with blood on his clothes around 7 a.m. After first responders arrived, they took him to a hospital for what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

According to police, there was a fight at Livermore Park overnight between a group of homeless people before the reports about the man came in. 

Police said there's no threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

California Drought: New water year, updated reservoir levels and a 'headscratcher' winter ahead

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out