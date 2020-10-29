Riot at Folsom State Prison under investigation

No staff members were injured, but five inmates were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Officials at Folsom State Prison said a riot involving roughly 20 inmates occurred Thursday morning at one of the facility's medium-security housing units.

The riot began after a fight broke out during program activities. Though correctional officers attempted to quell the fight immediately, the group of inmates did not comply. Officers then used chemical agents, authorities said.

Prison officials said no staff members were injured, but five inmates had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The riot is now under investigation. Folsom State Prison is now limiting certain activities to help investigators.

