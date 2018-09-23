The news of an arrest in the NorCal rapist case caught a lot of people by surprise, including Karen Massie.

Massie is a former ABC10 reporter who covered the case back in 2006. What she remembers of the investigation at that point is how little information the police had to go on.

"The other thing that was clear to me, having reported on these types of crimes over the years, was that this man scouted these women to make a determination that he had the opportunity to commit the crime," said Massie. "And the time to do it. And that he'd be able to get into their apartment, and that no one would be able to detect him. That's scary because they weren't participating in risky behavior. They were just young women going about their lives."

Authorities arrested 58-year-old Roy Charles Waller, of Benicia, in Berkeley on Thursday. According to investigators, Waller was an employee at UC Berkeley.

The NorCal Rapist case has gone on for 27 years, with the earliest reported incident occurred in 1991.

In a press conference held Friday afternoon, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said they believe Waller committed crimes in six California counties, including Yolo and Sacramento Counties. Police believe there are 10 victims across those six counties.

The following is a timeline of the NorCal Rapist suspect's alleged crimes:

Massie said she hopes that Waller gets a fair trial, but added, "if he is the definite perpetrator, I want to see him pay the price for attacking these ladies, and scaring them, terrorizing them and also terrorizing the public."

