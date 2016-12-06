x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Former CHP officer pleads guilty to receiving child porn

Court documents say Timothy Allen Horwath knowingly received child pornography in 2019 while he was a CHP officer

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former California Highway Patrol officer pleaded guilty to a receipt of child pornography Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice

According to court documents, 53-year-old Timothy Allen Horwath, formerly of Redding, knowingly received photos/videos of children doing sexually explicit things in 2019.

He was a CHP officer at the time.

Horwath's pretrial release was revoked Feb. 24 after he violated his bond by accessing the internet and using devices he wasn't allowed to. 

He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 22 where he faces minimum five years and maximum 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and compensation to the victims.

WATCH MORE: Solano County man killed in San Francisco shooting, 4 others injured | Top 10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out