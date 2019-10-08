ELK GROVE, Calif. — A former Cosumnes Oaks High School teacher was convicted by a jury of sexually assaulting minors.

A jury convicted former teacher Monte Reed on two counts of sex with a minor, three counts of oral copulation, two counts of penetration with a foreign object with a minor, and two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a 14 and 15-year-old. Reed was also charged for his conduct with two other victims.

Reed was a popular teacher at Cosumnes Oaks High School and a freshman football and basketball coach, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office press release.

The District Attorney's Office said Reed started a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl who was in his 2016 honors class. The two were said to have done sex acts in Reed's classroom before and after school and during the 2016 summer break.

In 2017, the girl told her friends about the relationship, and friends told her that she should report it to an adult. After the girl said she didn't want to report it, her friends told another teacher about the relationship.

The District Attorney's Office said several other girls reported inappropriate sexual touching and comments made to them by Reed.

Reed faces a maximum sentence of 9 years in prison. Reed faces sentencing for Sept. 20.

