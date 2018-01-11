SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A Carmichael woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $138,000 from a Sacramento elementary school organization and a pair of little league clubs.

Jennifer Haymart served as treasurer for Deterding Elementary School's Parent Teacher Organization, also called DREAM PTO. The money was discovered missing in October 2017.

An investigation into the PTO's bank account showed several unauthorized withdraws and checks written since November 2015. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department say the money was used for Haymart's personal gain.

The amount taken from the PTO's bank account between November 2015 and October 2017 was approximately $85,000.

Haymart also served as the treasurer for the Carmichael Little League. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department say Haymart made several withdraws, wrote checks, and bought several items for herself using the little league's account.

The sheriff's department also said, when confronted by the league's president on bank statements, Haymart forged several bank statements. The amount taken from the Carmichael Little League between July 2016 to November 2017 was approximately over $52,000.

Haymart was also involved with the Orangevale JAX Titans baseball team. The sheriff's department says Haymart paid herself out of the team's Paypal account and then created a fake invoice. The amount taken was more than $400.

The sheriff's department arrested Haymart on Tuesday for charges related to embezzlement, grand theft, forgery, and unlawful use of personal identifying information and is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail.

ABC10's Ananda Rochita will have more on this story on Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.

© 2018 KXTV