Modesto man sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault

Fifty-three-year-old Anthony Martin Minatre of Modesto was sentenced on Thursday after admitting to assaulting his stepdaughter.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — 53-year-old Anthony Martin Minatre is expected to spend the next 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter over multiple years, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The Modesto resident was sentenced on Thursday after the judge heard victim impact statements from the stepdaughter, two of her brothers and her mother. The family spoke about how Minatre's crimes changed their lives.

Arrested after the then-15-year-old victim began telling her mother in January 2019 of the years-long assaults. Minatre entered a plea on Oct. 18 to one count of forcible lewd act on a child and one count of rape by force or fear.

“I made a mistake,” the county district attorney's office said Minatre told police during his confession. When police interviewed the victim, she told them that some form of sexual assault occurred almost every day.

Judge Carrie Stephens gave him the statutory maximum sentences for each counts — 10 years, and 13 years in state prison to be served consecutively.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for life, and will be placed on supervised parole for a minimum of 20 years and six months after his release date.