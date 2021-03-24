Former Sacramento Police Officer accused of 'inappropriate communication' with 15-year-old girl

Daniel Donahue resigned from the Sacramento Police Department during the investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former Sacramento Police Officer has been arrested for allegedly having inappropriate communication with a 15-year-old girl through social media.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, Daniel Donahue worked at the police department for two years. He was still working for the police department on March 9 when officials received a complaint about the alleged communication between Donahue and the girl.

Sacramento Police say they immediately began a criminal and administrative investigation into the allegations. Donahue was placed on administrative leave when the initial investigation determined the complaint was based on fact, according to police.

Sacramento Police looked further into the complaint, including serving several search warrants at Donahue's home, her personal vehicle, workspace, and electronic devices.

Donahue resigned from the police department during the investigation.

Donahue was arrested Wednesday on charges related to inappropriate communication with a minor. Police say he will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

“The Sacramento Police Department does not and never will tolerate this criminal behavior from our officers,” said Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn. “This behavior tarnishes the Sacramento Police Department badge and is absolutely not representative of the honorable work of our more than 1,000 members who are dedicated to serving our City. It is critical we hold people accountable when they victimize the most vulnerable members of our community – especially when they are in a position of authority. Though Donahue resigned, we have filed criminal charges against him. We will continue to work with the victim in this case and I am profoundly sorry for what this person did while being a member of our department.”

Detectives will continue investigating Donahue as they believe there are more victims. If you, or someone you know, may be a victim of a crime involving Donahue, contact the Sacramento Police Department's tip line at 916-277-1773.