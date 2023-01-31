Former St. Francis High School coach sentenced to 16 years after sexually assaulting student

Aaron Rios was sentenced to 16 years and 8 months in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor in Nov. 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday former St. Francis High School coach Aaron Daniel Rios was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for eight counts of sexual assault of a minor.

Rios was first convicted Nov. 15, 2022 after a jury found him guilty of taking advantage of his position of trust to abuse his student athletes.

The former St. Francis High School track and cross-country team coach also coached a private league called “Sac Elite” where he met his then 13-year-old victim in 2018.

The Sacramento District Attorney's Office says COVID restrictions in 2020 allowed Rios to get closer with his victim and he would go on to assault her.

Along with serving his sentence, Rios will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.