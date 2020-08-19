Former St. Francis High School track coach accused of sexual assault of student

The private school's administration contacted police after learning about an "inappropriate relationship" between the coach and a student.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A former track and cross country running coach at a Sacramento private school has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a student.

Sacramento Police Detectives arrested 38-year-old Aaron Rios on August 18 after the St. Francis administration learned of an "inappropriate relationship" between Rios and a student. According to a letter from St. Francis President Theresa Rodgers and Principal Elias Mendoza, Rios resigned from the school earlier in the week.

"We promptly shared this information with law enforcement and have assisted with their investigation," reads the letter from the St. Francis administration. "We have now been informed that the former coach has been placed under arrest. We stand ready to assist in any way needed by police or prosecutors."

Rios has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He faces charges of felony sexual assault.

Detectives will continue to investigate the incident and ask any other witnesses with information regarding Rios to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).

St. Francis administration is also asking any student, parent, alumni, or anyone else with information, or may need help, to contact the police department and the SFHS administration or Wellness Department at wellness@stfrancishs.org.



"We also are working to understand how this conduct occurred despite the many safeguards we have in place for our students. In addition to thorough background checks and screening, we also have measures in place that seek to empower every student and adult on our campus to be a vigilant advocate for the safety of our students by observing and reporting any suspicious or troubling activity," reads the letter from the St. Francis administration. "We understand that we must constantly reinforce and strengthen these measures if we are to have the culture of safety we need for our students."