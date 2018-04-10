Former mayor of Stockton Anthony Silva is facing eight new felony charges in San Joaquin County.

The charges, filed by the San Joaquin County district attorney, include:

Two counts of grand theft embezzlement

Two counts of embezzlement of a public officer

Money laundering

Conflict of interest

Possession of a firearm

Possession of ammunition

Silva was arraigned on Sept. 25, 2018. His next court date is set on Oct. 16, 2018. He is also facing a misdemeanor complaint for singing a false name on a traffic ticket, during a stop on July 22, 2018.

These new charges are separate from Silva’s existing 2017 indictment, which included six other felony complaints. The trial date for the 2017 case is scheduled to begin in November 2018.

Five of the eight felony charges have also been filed against Silva’s former executive assistant, Sharon Simas.

The Stockton Record reports Silva and Shimas, who was his executive assistant while he held office from 2013 to 2016, were charged last week by San Joaquin County prosecutors.

According to the charges, Silva and Simas allegedly embezzled $46,500, which includes $27,500 from the city of Stockton.

Silva’s attorney, Mark Reichel, issued a statement:

“My only statement at this time regarding the new charges filed against Mr. Silva is that we will fight any and all charges fully, and we believe 100 percent that Mr. Silva will be found not guilty.”

