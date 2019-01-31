STOCKTON, Calif. — A former employee of the Stockton Parks and Recreation Department was arrested, Wednesday, accused of child sex crimes.

Kristopher Jones, 29, was booked into jail on complaints of lewd acts with a minor, oral copulation with a minor, and arranging to meet a minor for sex, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.

The alleged crimes occurred 10 years ago while Jones was working for the City of Stockton Parks and Recreation Department, the sheriff’s department said. The victim was just 7-years-old at the time the alleged crimes took place.

According to investigators, the victim told deputies he was “continuously molested” by Jones during an after-school program while he was a student at Davis Elementary School, from 2008 to 2009.

The case is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with additional information related to this case to call 209-468-4404.

