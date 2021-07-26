x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

A tweet on Boxer's verified Twitter account says the assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed Monday in Oakland, California.

The assault happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood. A tweet on Boxer's verified Twitter account says the assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. The 80-year-old was not seriously injured. 

The tweet was confirmed via email by Boxer's son, Douglas Boxer, an attorney. 

Responding to multiple media inquiries, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery occurred in the area, but didn't identify the victim. Boxer served as senator from California from 1993 until 2017.

For the full AP copy, click HERE.

   

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits