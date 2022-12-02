Former USA Softball president arrested for alleged lewd and lascivious acts with minor

61-year-old John Gouveia from Castro Valley worked for USA Softball and the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — A former president of USA Softball was arrested in April on suspicion of eight felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old.

Sgt. Rod Grassmann of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the child is from Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 61-year-old John Gouveia from Castro Valley was booked into the Alameda County Jail on April 14, but was released on $250,000 bail that same day.

Gouveia worked for USA Softball, which is the national governing council for girls' softball in the United States, as both the Commissioner and then the President from 1991 to 2019.

According to deputies, Gouveia also worked for the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District as the General Manager for 25 until retiring in 2016.

Despite his employment with both USA Softball and the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District, deputies say the victim stemming from this arrest was not associated either organization.

Deputies encourage community members with any information to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP as this is an ongoing investigation.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9