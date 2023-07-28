Forresthill man sentenced to life in prison without parole for sexually assaulting and torturing a toddler

Jeremy Wilson was accused of attacking a 2 year-old boy, who was tortured, beaten, drugged and sexually abused in his home

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Foresthill man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was criminally charged for sexually assaulting and torturing a toddler.

Jeremy Wilson, 30, was accused of attacking a two-year-old boy, who was tortured, beaten, drugged and sexually abused in his home, in February 2020, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office said the child, identified as John Doe, was rushed to the hospital after being found by his mother with extreme bruising and swelling over his face and mouth, more than a dozen fresh adult marks and clear signs of sexual abuse.

Detectives investigated the sexual assault and the evidence led to Wilson, who is also the child's mother's boyfriend.

According to the district attorney's office, during the sentencing, Honorable Judge Jones said the crime was “indescribable”, “disgusting, violent, callous and cruel” and “one of the worst things that he had ever seen.” The judge found that due to the gravity of the crime and the brutality of the attack on the young child the maximum sentence is appropriate for Wilson.

The prosecutor presenting evidence showed there was also domestic violence occurring in the home leading up to the attack of the toddler, according to the district attorney's office.

“This crime was particularly heinous. The defendant took out his frustrations with the child’s mother on her toddler in the middle of the night. The victim had bruising, including bite marks, from the top of his head to tops of his feet, and on every body part in between," said Supervising Deputy District Attorney Kalin Everett, who prosecuted the case. "This assault was intended to be cruel and to cause the child pain. The attack was an exceptionally depraved crime, one of the worst crimes this county has ever seen. It is irredeemable by society standards, as well by the rule of law. Wilson is now where he belongs, in prison for the rest of his life where he can never hurt another child ever again.

Wilson will serve his life sentence in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.