Founding member of well-known search and recovery team charged with child rape

Jared Leisek is a founding member of Adventures with Purpose, the dive team that helped find missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni earlier this summer.

UTAH, USA — Jared Leisek, a founding member of the nationally recognized search and recovery dive team Adventures With Purpose, is charged with two counts of rape of a child, according to court documents obtained from Sanpete County, Utah.

According to the documents, Leisek had sexual intercourse with a 9-year-old girl in 1992. The document, which was filed Nov. 3 in the 6th Judicial District Court for Sanpete County, says he was seven-years-older than her at the time. Utah does not have a statute of limitations for rape.

The documents accuse Leisek of having sex with the girl on two occasions.

ABC10 featured Adventures with Purpose in Aug. 2022 as the dive team that found missing teen Kiely Rodni’s body and car in the Prosser Creek Reservoir.

The group released a video days after the search ended describing how they found her.

KIELY RODNI

Rodni was last seen on Aug. 6 after a party with around 200-300 people at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee. Later that day, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared a post about her being missing.

Crews from multiple agencies then assisted Placer County in the search for Rodni over the following days.

Fifteen days later on Aug. 21, Adventures with Purpose said they found her car and a body in Prosser Creek Reservoir.

On Aug. 23, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the person found inside the vehicle was Rodni.

In October, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office officially ruled her cause of death as ‘accidental,’ and said nothing suggests foul play.