'It gets dangerous' | Some already hearing early sounds of fireworks ahead of 4th of July

Sacramento County spokesperson Kimberly Nava said the county has been warning property owners about using illegal fireworks since the beginning of this year.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — With the Fourth of July weekend around the corner, first responders are reminding locals to use fireworks safe and responsibly.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said only fireworks labeled "Safe and Sane" are legal to purchase and use from June 28 to July 5.

With hot and dry weather expected this weekend, fireworks present an added danger.

"Grasses have gone from green to yellow, and they're prime to burn," said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Captain Parker Wilbourn. "Make sure you have clearance of about 30 feet around your property. Make sure you have a go bag ready to go in case something happens and have an evacuation plan."

Metro Fire stressed the importance of properly disposing of fireworks. They said people should put used fireworks in a metal bucket of water for 24 hours before putting them in a trash can. If they aren't properly disposed of, they could start a fire.

Data from Sacramento County shows that last year, there were 21 fires related to fireworks during the Fourth of July; 19 of those fires were caused by illegal fireworks.

Residents ABC10 spoke with said they are already hearing and seeing fireworks in their neighborhood.

"When you're using illegal fireworks, it gets dangerous for the people shooting it off, and it gets dangerous from where things fall down," said Dick Pitcher, a longtime Antelope resident.

Sacramento County data identified Antelope as a hotspot for fireworks, indicating that the area had the most complaints about firework activity in 2022.

"Tetotom Park gets a lot of fireworks going off. Terrifies my dog. I've had some show up in my backyard. Shot up in the air and ended up in my backyard," said Pitcher. "But I do understand they're wanting to have fun."

She said they sent nearly 300 letters reminding property owners of an ordinance approved last year that holds them responsible for illegal fireworks set off on their property. They could face a $1,000 fine for their first offense, $2,500 for the second violation within one year and $5,000 for each additional violation. Fines reach $10,000 for each violation that occurs within the American River Parkway.

Nava said no citations were issued last year because the ordinance went into effect on June 22, adding that there wasn't enough time to implement an administrative process for fire, code and law enforcement staff.

