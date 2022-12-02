Road near Curtis Park closed as police investigate shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A portion of Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento has closed as police investigate a shooting.
According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento Police Department responded to the report of a shooting around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim along the 3900 block of Franklin Boulevard suffering at least one gunshot wound.
According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Franklin Boulevard is closed between 14th Avenue and Sutterville Road as police investigate the shooting.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9