x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Road near Curtis Park closed as police investigate shooting

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A portion of Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento has closed as police investigate a shooting. 

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento Police Department responded to the report of a shooting around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. 

Upon arrival, officers located the victim along the 3900 block of Franklin Boulevard suffering at least one gunshot wound.

According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Franklin Boulevard is closed between 14th Avenue and Sutterville Road as police investigate the shooting.

    

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

Watch More: The state's mask mandate is lifted, but what does it mean for California schools?

In Other News

Timeline: Robin Brooks' death in 1980 and the start of the trial in 2022