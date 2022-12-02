Road near Curtis Park closed as police investigate shooting

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A portion of Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento has closed as police investigate a shooting.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento Police Department responded to the report of a shooting around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim along the 3900 block of Franklin Boulevard suffering at least one gunshot wound.

According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Franklin Boulevard is closed between 14th Avenue and Sutterville Road as police investigate the shooting.

